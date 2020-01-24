Bike and scooter growth continue

THE use of sustainable modes of personal transportation grew by 28.7% across Valencia last year.

Although the use of private vehicles only dropped by 1.7%, the number of travels completed by bike or scooter improved greatly last year. This is partly explained by the cultural shift of society, partly by the improvement of existing routes and thirdly by the addition of new ones.

This information was released earlier this week, after government representatives analysed the measuring systems placed along the city’s cycle lanes. Data shows that there were 28,000 more daily travels by sustainable means in 2019 than the year before. The cycle ring in the city centre was the most popular, growing in use by 43.7% – being used 10,000 more times every single day.

