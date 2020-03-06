Oliva’s three in one

0
41
One of the signs that appeared in the past, demanding an AP-7 exit at the south end of Oliva

BUILDERS are set to get busy in and around Oliva with long-awaited plans finally getting the green light – in fact, they’ve already started.
Residents may have noticed they no longer bump and grind over cracks and potholes when heading down the Pego road, the CV-715 past the Brosquil industrial estate – nine months after the council applied for repairs, it is sporting a brand-new surface thanks to a regional government cash injection of €70,000.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.