Retired footballer saved by defibrillator residents demanded

AN EX-FOOTBALLER from Ontinyent was saved from certain death on Wednesday thanks to a defibrillator fitted in the sports centre in response to public appeal.

The well-known former member of the Vall d’Albaida district capital’s local team, Ontinyent C.F., was kicking a ball around on the club’s pitch with some friends when he complained of starting to ‘feel funny’.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper