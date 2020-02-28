Ocean-going galleon opens to public

AN ANCIENT ship used for trade and discovery voyages to the Americas and The Philippines has docked in Dénia – and is open to the public.

The galleon Andalucía is, in fact, a replica of the original 16th- and 17th-century version, but has been doing the rounds of the planet since it was built over a decade ago for Expo Shanghai.

Moored in Dénia Marina, this fascinating floating museum can be explored daily from 10.00 to 19.00 until this Sunday (March 1) inclusive.

Tickets cost €6 a head, €4 for children under 10, €15 for families, and the under-fives go free.

By Samantha Kett