Rewarding inland town doctors

THE VALENCIA region’s healthcare department will ‘reward’ doctors who take public examinations after working in inland towns.

The regional government has taken this decision in order to alleviate the lack of medical attention in smaller locations. When the next batch of public examinations take place, any hopeful who has worked in a town that is 100 kilometres away from its province’s capital, will have 0.6 points per month of work experience – compared to the standard 0.23 points -, thus giving them more opportunities of landing a future job. Furthermore, if their experience was greater than a year, each month thereafter will be worth 1 point.

