Tropical temperatures and gale-force winds wreak havoc

WEIRD weather swept the region the weekend before Christmas, with howling winds shutting down the train between Gandía and Xeraco, bringing down an internet signal post between Pego and Oliva, and nearly blowing passengers away on the runway at Valencia airport.

An entire palm tree blew down on Gandía’s heavily-frequented main street, the Paseo de las Germanías, just before 10.00 on Friday, blocking the pavement – and, miraculously, did not land on any pedestrians.

It is thought the hospital demolition near the tree may have damaged the roots, through the vibrations, meaning the gusts of over 100 kilometres per hour (62mph) were enough to topple it.

