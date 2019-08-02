La Font d’En Carròs to restore Rebollet Castle

LA FONT d’En Carròs is determined not to let its castle go the same way as others in La Safor – to rack and ruin – and has drawn up a 10-year restoration plan.

The Rebollet Castle, conquered by King Jaume I of Valencia in around the year 1240 – along with all other Islamic-origin fortresses in the district, including Gandia’s Bairén and Oliva’s Santa Anna – was handed over to Admiral Francisco de Encarrós soon afterwards and the village that sprung up around it became the new owner’s namesake.

