Botulism outbreak kills over 300 birds

A TOTAL 331 birds that lived in Valencia’s Albufera natural park have died as a result of an outbreak of avian botulism.

The outbreak of the infectious disease was detected in mid July, and works to eradicate the mass intoxication began immediately.

However, a total 331 birds from 16 different species, the majority (77%) being mallards, have perished in the time it has taken to dry out the area known as the Tancat de la Pipa, which will remain waterless until the summer is over, as required by the protocol for these cases.

