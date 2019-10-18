House sales drop

THE number of houses purchased by foreign buyers in Castellón province has dropped considerably this year.

Whereas Castellón used to be a very enticing market for foreign buyers, the fact that prices are no longer as cheap as they once were and the looming shadow of Brexit seem to be making it a less desirable destination.

A total 2,021 properties were sold to people who live abroad in 2018, almost doubling the figure from five year prior. And 1,054 of the total were sold between January and June. However, in the first six months of 2019, the figure has fallen to 976 – 8% less.

