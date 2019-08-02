AN ELECTRICITY firm fraud involving cutting and pasting phone conversations with victims has led to customers changing companies without their knowledge or permission.
A man from Sueca (Ribera Baixa) discovered his contract with utility board Iberdrola had been cancelled and a payment of €26.92 had been taken from his bank account to set up another contract with a different provider – the name of which has not been revealed.
When he called the firm who had billed him, they claimed to have a recorded phone conversation in which he had given his permission for the switch.
Electricity firm sales scam: Recorded calls to victims doctored
