Electricity firm sales scam: Recorded calls to victims doctored

AN ELECTRICITY firm fraud involving cutting and pasting phone conversations with victims has led to customers changing companies without their knowledge or permission.

A man from Sueca (Ribera Baixa) discovered his contract with utility board Iberdrola had been cancelled and a payment of €26.92 had been taken from his bank account to set up another contract with a different provider – the name of which has not been revealed.

When he called the firm who had billed him, they claimed to have a recorded phone conversation in which he had given his permission for the switch.

