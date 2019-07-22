A house with 400 tarantulas

Guardia Civil officers seized over 400 tarantulas that were being kept in a house in Xilxes.

Members of the Nature Protection Service of Burriana’s Guardia Civil department conducted the operation, with the purpose of ending the trafficking of protected, exotic or invasive species.

They got word that there were numerous specimens of tarantulas in the house in Xilxes, and when they searched the house, they realised to what extent: more than 400 tarantulas belonging to 40 different species.

