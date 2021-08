Modifications to the plan to build 7,500 homes at La Hoya in Torrevieja have been approved in a full council meeting.

The vast urbanisation will be constructed on 1.8 million square metres of land which lies between El Chaparral, La Mata-Torrevieja natural park, Quirón hospital, Jardín del Mar and the CV-905 dual carriageway.

