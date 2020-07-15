Seafront soak-away garden gets the go-ahead

A council proposal to transform the seafront along Gran Playa in Santa Pola has been selected to receive funding by the regional government.

The ‘unappealing and deteriorated’ esplanades will be turned into parks that are integrated with the beach and designed to act as sustainable storm drains, explained a town hall spokeswoman.

This will help to control flooding from the increasingly common and destructive storms in the Mediterranean Sea.

