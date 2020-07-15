Seafront soak-away garden gets the go-ahead

0
47

A council proposal to transform the seafront along Gran Playa in Santa Pola has been selected to receive funding by the regional government.

The ‘unappealing and deteriorated’ esplanades will be turned into parks that are integrated with the beach and designed to act as sustainable storm drains, explained a town hall spokeswoman.

This will help to control flooding from the increasingly common and destructive storms in the Mediterranean Sea.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.