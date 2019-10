The Segura river and water authority (CHS) has given more details on the €17.2 million that will be spent on emergency repairs to the River Segura in the Vega Baja following the damage caused by last month’s flooding.

CHS president Mario Urrea met with mayors of towns and villages affected by the floods to give details.

