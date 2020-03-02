Return to cleaning beaches by hand

0
90

Details of a programme to conserve the natural beaches of Guardamar del Segura by cleaning them manually rather than with machinery have been revealed by the town hall.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.