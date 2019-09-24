Regional government flooding aid – how to get it

Almoradí town hall reported that three regional government civil servants will be available at the information point on the ground floor of the town hall to ‘process the emergency aid’ grants.

Dolores council noted that officials are available at the town hall from 09.00-14.00 and 15.00-17.00.

Formentera del Segura town hall said affected residents should go to the town hall with their passports to start the process to claim.

In San Fulgencio the council asked affected residents to ‘go to the town hall as soon as possible to give them all the information’.

“We are drawing up a list to send to the regional government so their officials can inspect each affected house and the appropriate aid can be asked for,” explained the town hall.

