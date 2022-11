A 71-year-old man whose arm became impaled on an iron railing while he was working in a garden in Los Altos urbanisation in Torrevieja on Sunday was freed by the fire service.

The complicated rescue operation involved a firefighter using an electric saw to remove part of the railing.

The man was taken to Torrevieja hospital with a section of the railing still in his arm so it could be removed by doctors.

