The number of healthcare professionals employed by Torrevieja health department has risen from 1,212 employees when the regional government took over in October last year to 1,889.

The department had been hit by a wave of resignations from doctors and other personnel who were employed by private contractor Ribera Salud.

Now the department manager Pilar Santos has revealed that the workforce has been ‘increased in all categories’

