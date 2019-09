Torrevieja residents have complained that the mosquito plague is getting worse despite an announcement from the town hall that they have stepped up treatment campaigns.

Councillor for health Concha Sala said they expected the situation to ‘gradually improve’ as intensive spraying is carried out.

Bar owners have closed their terraces on some afternoons and evenings due to the proliferation of tiger mosquitoes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition)