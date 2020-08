Councillors unanimously agreed that action has to be taken over long-standing Orihuela Costa urbanisations that were never properly finished and lack basic services.

Thousands of properties are believed to be affected at areas including Mil Palmeras and Montezenia, amongst others.

The photo shows a Montezenia playground bin.

