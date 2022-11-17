Help for pedestrians

0
20

Torrevieja town hall say they have started a campaign to improve pavements and accessibility.

Councillor for services Sandra Sánchez said works would be carried out all over the municipality.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

SHARE
Previous articleGalleon to dock in Denia
Next articleParty on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.