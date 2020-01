The project to build a second health centre for Orihuela Costa cannot to be used as bargaining chip by the private company running Torrevieja healthcare area, according to the regional councillor for health Ana Barceló.

Sra Barceló stressed that the regional government will end Ribera Salud’s concession to run Torrevieja hospital and the healthcare area when it runs out in October 2021 and manage the service directly.

