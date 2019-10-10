Government explains funding procedure for floods

National government funding for flood victims in the Vega Baja area will be managed by local Protección Civil groups, a spokesman from the government office in Alicante told Costa Blanca News on Tuesday.

A total of €774 million is available for victims of national disasters which have occurred in Spain since April, including last month’s flooding.

Town halls will be briefed on the procedure at a meeting at Orihuela town hall on Monday.

Full story in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition).