Cash is being stumped up to mend damage in the south of Alicante province caused by the September floods.

A total of €30,000 is being provided to fix the walkway at the protected site of Punta La Glea in Orihuela Costa – and Alicante provincial government said it will fund the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge from Riomar to Mil Palmeras in Torre de la Horadada.

Full story in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition)