Work is underway to resurface one of the most potholed roads in Alicante province.

The section in Torrevieja of the ‘Camino de la Cañada Real’, which runs parallel to the N-332 – from La Mata to the municipal border with Guardamar – contained holes that were so large that motorists had to drive off the carriageway onto the verge to avoid them.

