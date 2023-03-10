Coast bridge repairs underway at last

The bridge which used to connect the promenades between Mil Palmeras and La Torre in Pilar de la Horadada is finally being reconstructed, after it collapsed in the September 2019 flooding disaster.

According to the town hall, the national government took two years to grant the necessary permits, but work is now underway and scheduled to be finished before this summer, saving residents and tourists from having to make a lengthy diversion to get from one side to the other.

