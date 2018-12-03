Celebrated architect wants his money back

AWARD-winning Japanese architect Toyo Ito is asking Torrevieja town hall to refund the deposit he put down to construct the ill-fated spa complex on the shore of the largest of the municipality’s salt lakes.

The project – promoted by former Partido Popular (PP) mayor Pedro Hernández Mateo –was sunk by the national government after it was found the tourism infrastructure was being built inside the protection perimeter of La Mata-Torrevieja natural park without a licence.

