Cause for concern

In response to a series of break-ins over the past few weeks, the Guardia Civil met with the mayors of Rojales, Benijófar and Formentera del Segura on Tuesday.

They decided to coordinate their local police forces and Guardia Civil officers in order to put an end to these crimes, which they said have been causing great concern among residents.

And they asked anyone who observes any person or people acting strangely to immediately contact their local police force or the Guardia Civil.

The telephone numbers for the local police are: Rojales – 96 671 51 29; Formentera del Segura – 96 679 26 99; Benijófar – 651856248; and for Almoradí Guardia Civil station 96 570 01 28.

