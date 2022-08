Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has been to Madrid to discuss pending works from state water company ACUAMED, which should have been completed during the last decade in compensation for the construction of the town’s desalination plant – the largest of its kind in Europe.

The walkway and vantage point project on the Dique de Poniente pier was abandoned in 2014 by the company that was awarded the scheme in a public tender.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News