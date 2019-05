IN San Fulgencio – where just over 5,000 of its almost 8,000 inhabitants are non-Spaniards and almost 3,000 of them British – the renewed Socialist party (PSOE) list under José Sampere took six seats out of the 13 available.

Britons Samantha Hull and Darren Parmenter have been elected councillors for the PSOE.

