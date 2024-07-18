QR code cards for Alfaz taxi service.

The Alfaz del Pi taxi service has issued business cards using QR technology. By simply opening the camera on your mobile phone and scanning this barcode, you can access the website https://taxisalfazalbir.com and all the information about their services, such as the telephone number to order a taxi, the addresses of taxi ranks or fixed prices for the most common routes, such as the airport, train station, hospitals and medical centres, or tourist destinations such as Guadalest, Calpe, Benidorm or Altea.

These cards are already available at the tourist offices in Alfaz del Pi. This is a service offered by the taxi company to tourists and residents so that they can get all the information they need with a simple ‘click’.

QR codes are barcodes that can store all kinds of information. Thanks to the rise of smartphones, these codes have become very popular.

The Association of Taxi Drivers of Alfaz del Pi and Albir currently has a fleet of 22 vehicles. To request their services, call 96 585 61 01. They also have an application for mobile phones – Pidetaxi – which can be downloaded and makes it easier for users to find a taxi in their area without having to make a call. The nearest taxi driver will locate the exact position of the caller using geolocation technology and will arrive immediately.

The taxi ranks are located on Murcia Street (Alfaz centre), Albir Avenue 2 (Albir beach area), Albir Avenue 36 (Albir centre) and Sant Pere Avenue 17 (Albir Garden rank).

Both fleets have been modernised. They have vehicles adapted for the transport of people with reduced mobility and, in addition to passenger transport, they offer all kinds of customer services 24 hours a day, such as parcel services, home delivery of medicines, etc. in a safe, economical and fast way.