New cases of old missing dog trick

Two people already under investigation for defrauding money out of people with lost or stolen dogs in Alicante and Murcia provinces, are now suspected of conning three other dog owners in Mijas (Málaga).

The investigation was launched when one of these latest victims reported their dog missing in November 2023.

The owners were so desperate to recover their dogs that they posted requests for help to find them on social networks.

The suspects allegedly took advantage of these people’s desperation and used the information in the victims’ social media posts to contact them and offer them information to find and recover their dogs, but only in exchange for payment.

However, once the money had been paid, the victims would not hear from the criminals again.

In all the cases investigated by officers in Mijas, the same trick was used to make the dog owners to trust them and convince them they would get their pets back in this way.

The officers have instigated judicial proceedings against the two suspects for three counts of fraud, and found that the same individuals are also under investigation on suspicion of 24 similar frauds committed in Alicante and Murcia provinces.