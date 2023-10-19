Sex slaves freed by police

0
102

National Police have liberated five women who were being sexually exploited, and arrested six suspected members of a criminal gang that was controlling them in Almoradí.

The investigation, in collaboration with Brazilian Federal Police, came about thanks to telephone call to the Spanish force’s hotline against human trafficking.

The women came to Spain having been fooled by the gang into thinking they would be taking a cleaning job, a National Police spokesman explained.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.