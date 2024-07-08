Warning over rubbish tip fire

Residents were told to close their windows and remain indoors yesterday (Sunday) as the vast Piedra Negra rubbish dump in Jijona caught fire once again.

A huge black column of smoke was pouring out of the waste treatment plant as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control.

Residents have been campaigning for years to have the site closed down, claiming that frequent fires put their health at risk.

The provincial fire service reported that firefighting teams from Ibi and Cocentaina started to tackle the blaze at around 16.00.

A spokesman said it was taking a ‘massive effort’ to get the fire under control and that fires at rubbish tips are always ‘very complicated’.

He noted that the crews were stationed on the CV-800 road as they battled the flames.

The strong wind was complicating their efforts yesterday.

Local police officers and Guardia Civil were helping out at the site.

Firefighters have been working through the night to extinguish the fire.