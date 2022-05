Marijuana, hashish, cocaine, speed and ecstasy that were going to be smuggled into the UK have been seized by a National Police operation in Alicante, Murcia and Almería provinces.

A total of 43 people were arrested in connection with the racket, which used British citizens as ‘mules’ to take the drugs into the UK and other countries.

The alleged ringleader is a Briton who was living in Torrevieja.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News