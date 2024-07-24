Nest is best

The loggerhead turtle nest site at La Mata beach has been fenced off.

Signs from the town hall warn people not to enter the enclosure.

Torrevieja town hall biologist Juan Antonio Pujol highlighted the importance of protecting the eggs.

The loggerhead turtle mother came ashore at around 01.00 on Monday morning at La Mata.

A couple of Belgian tourists had sounded the alarm at the Pura Vida beach bar and the turtle protocol was put into action after the emergency services were contacted.

Marine biologists rushed to the site and decided that the nest would have to be moved to a quieter spot on the long beach at La Mata.

A total of 57 of the eggs were deposited in the reformed nest and six were removed to take part in the head-starting programme.

The authorities have stressed that if anyone sees a turtle on the beach – or its tracks – then it should not be approached or disturbed.

People are asked to call 112 so that the protocol can be activated.

Photos: Crónicas naturales