A loggerhead turtle has laid her third batch of eggs on Denia beaches in little over a month.

Baptised ‘Diana’, after the Roman goddess who gave Denia its name, the mum had laid 80 eggs on June 18 on the urban Marineta Cassiana beach, returning on July 10 to deposit another 85 – and now another 89 eggs on Marge Roig beach in the early hours of Friday (July 21).

The prolific egg producer had been spotted by maintenance workers.

