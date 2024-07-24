A helping hand for Help at Home

Pearl and Adele, are working hard with their team to make the Help at Home (HAH) Costa Blanca Playa Flamenca shop a continued success.

Thanks to Adele’s husband, they now have a television behind the counter with welcome messages to promote the charity.

HAH is looking for volunteers, as many of their regulars go on holiday – if you or someone you know wishes to help, contact Pearl or Adele at the shop, situated at Local 118/119, Flamenca Beach commercial centre, Calle Santa Alodia, Orihuela Costa or telephone 96 532 87 94 or 711 049 842.

For further information about HAH and the invaluable work it does, visit the website www.helpathomecb.com