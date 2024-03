The body of a 14-year-old boy who went swimming in the River Segura on Tuesday morning was found by Guardia Civil divers early that afternoon.

The search was carried out in an area between Almoradí and Algorfa, where the youngster had been out with a group of friends.

A Guardia Civil spokesman said the zone where the youngster had entered the water was ‘full of thick mud which was difficult to get out of’.

