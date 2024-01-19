Autumn Sunset

As I walked through an autumn’s lowering sunset

Stepping lightly through carpets of leaves

I passed by a half finished gossamer web

As a spider’s intricate laced home it weaves

The uneven blanket of leaves lightly quivers

A yearly countryside coloured cascade

Divergent scenes appearing before me

As earth’s seasonal changes are made

As leaves shimmer from cautious footsteps

I disturb snails slowly nibbling at one

In their shade of the day’s deepening shadows

Away from the heat of a slow sleepening sun

Chirping birds hastily pecking at leaves

Spreading their colourful autumnal sheath

Searching for tiny invisible insects

Hiding cool,in the damp earth beneath

Disturbing this cooling autumn blanket

Where coloured leaves above me once hung

Bustling birds seeking a last evening meal

Taking home a final feed for their young

The last flight from the hive has now ended

All the bees settled in for the night

The nocturnals are slowly awaking

As swarms of bats prepare muted flight

A crisp eventide mist now descending

As cool zephyrs of damp fill the air

Leaving now is the sun of my daytime

As night creatures are leaving their lair

Orange hues lazily,finally crossing my sky

Creating silhouettes from bare ragged trees

Before me a final shaft of gold appears

As the thin rim of sun,lazily flees

Above me the stars start to twinkle

As dusk gathers speed towards night

Birds are all safely home at their rest

As muffled darkness swallows daylight

Lights in homesteads appearing before me

As folks say goodbye to their day

Putting to sleep all their problems

Awaiting a new sun’s welcoming ray

As I walked through my shortening sunset

Others are watching the birth of daylight

Half a world away,an awakening day

As my Earth carries on through its flight

With regards from

Mick Scarles (SW19expat)