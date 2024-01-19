Alicante on the up – but more to be done for Murcia

The report on page 9 about the record breaking year for Alicante-Elche airport – in which Britons made up more than a third of the passengers – prompted a number of responses from readers on the Costa Blanca News Facebook page.

Wendy Smith Angell noted that ‘us brits love Spain’, while Graeme Shepherd wanted to know ‘when will they build a train into the airport’, noting that ‘the line to Elche passes very close’.

George Murdoch criticised that some passengers had been ‘forced there’ by the closure of Murcia-San Javier airport; and ‘that’s why numbers are up’.

Debbie Anne said: “Great but can we have more flights to and from Murcia International/Corvera.”

Dorothy Phipps commented: “I live in Cabo de Palos – one hour and fifteen minutes from Alicante since San Javier closed.

“There are no flights to many northern airports in the UK from Corvera.”

She said this has ‘made it extremely difficult, and frustrating, but also sad’.