Search for potential fire-hazard buildings in Alicante city

Alicante city hall has started to search for apartment blocks that may have cladding similar to the buildings destroyed by the inferno in Valencia’s Nou Campanar neighbourhood, in which 10 people died.

The preliminary inspections around the municipality are being carried out by city fire service experts.

According to state news agency EFE, their goal is to have ‘all the possible information available’ so that the fire brigade will know ‘exactly what they would face and to prevent them facing unpredictable situations’.

