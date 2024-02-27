Search for potential fire-hazard buildings in Alicante city

0
51

Alicante city hall has started to search for apartment blocks that may have cladding similar to the buildings destroyed by the inferno in Valencia’s Nou Campanar neighbourhood, in which 10 people died.

The preliminary inspections around the municipality are being carried out by city fire service experts.

According to state news agency EFE, their goal is to have ‘all the possible information available’ so that the fire brigade will know ‘exactly what they would face and to prevent them facing unpredictable situations’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.