Police hit jewellery heist gang

The National Police reported that they have caught a criminal gang responsible for thefts and violent robberies from jewellery stores in commercial centres in the provinces of Alicante, Valladolid, Albacete, Málaga, Madrid and Jaén.

The value of the goods stolen in these six crimes amounts to €190,000, according to a police spokesman.

The robberies involved at least three people, one of whom would ask to see gold chains, which are usually displayed on a piece of fabric known as a roll.

