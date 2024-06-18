Competition brings cheaper high-speed rail travel

The introduction of competition in the high-speed train market has reduced the price of AVE tickets by an average of 27.6% on the Madrid to Alicante line compared with 2023 prices, according to the national competition and markets authority (CNMC).

The arrival of private operators – French company Ouigo and Italian low-cost outfit Iryo – has led to a large increase in the number of high-speed trains each day linking the capital with the Mediterranean port city.

