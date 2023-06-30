Whales ahoy!

Around 15 fin whales – the second largest animal on Earth – have been spotted off the coast of Denia since June 15.

A town hall spokesperson reported that they are on their ‘migration south’, a journey that is undertaken from the Northern Mediterranean.

“The passage of fin whales off our coast is something that can be seen all year round, although the activity intensifies during June and July,” noted the spokesperson.

The figures have been recorded by Valencia polytechnic university (UP) and the specialist cetacean NGO, Ednaktub.

The town hall is cooperating with another NGO, Eucrante to register sightings of the cetaceans.

