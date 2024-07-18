Coast rescues by helicopter team

The fire service helicopter was called in to rescue a woman suffering from heatstroke at Cala Llebeig in Benitachell yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

The woman, aged ‘in her 60s’, was winched up from the beach of the rocky cove by the mountain rescue team.

A spokesman for the provincial fire brigade said that she was flown to Jávea, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to Denia hospital.

It was the second action of the day in the area by the helicopter team.

They had already rescued a 21-year-old woman from Llop Marí cove in Jávea after she had jumped into the sea from a height of up to four metres and ‘had a bad landing’.

The young woman was suffering from back and throat pain.

She was put on a special stretcher and winched up from the cliff zone, before being taken to hospital.