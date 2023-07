Alicante’s first heatwave of the summer is set to hit the province next week.

The mercury will shoot up from Monday, according to state weather agency AEMET.

Orihuela is set to record the highest temperature, 41°C; but even the high valleys of the interior will not escape, with Confrides in the Guadalest Valley predicted to register 39°C on Tuesday.

