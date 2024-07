The second Alicante ‘bay to stage’ provincial performing arts festival starts at the Plaza de la Glorieta in Santa Pola today (Thursday, July 18) and continues until Saturday.

All shows start at 21.00 and admission is free.

July 18: Dance performance by Marroch company, entitled Ta-K-Ta

July 19: Circus, comedy and musical show by Col.lectiu F.R.E.N.E.T.I.C, entitled Save the Temazo.org

July 20: Live music with Aretha y Los Franklins, who will give a concert called ‘return to soul’