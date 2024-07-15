Alleged kidnappers caught

Guardia Civil have arrested two men for alleged involvement in a kidnapping and extortion in Torrevieja.

This seems to have happened because of a failed drug run from France, where the victim had to get rid of the substances, according to a spokesperson for the force.

It was on June 27 when the victim’s sister called the Guardia Civil to report a kidnapping in progress, and said she was following the abductors in a car towards Guardamar del Segura.

Officers were immediately mobilised from La Mata in Torrevieja and intercepted the vehicle, which had two men in the front – both of whom had previous records for crimes against people, property and public health – and the victim in the back.

The victim said he was being held against his will and they had stolen his mobile phone, which was recovered from the car’s glovebox.

Back at the Guardia Civil station in Guardamar, the victim explained he had been kidnapped and threatened with death after a failed drug run in France in June.

He claimed the suspects accused him of losing the drugs and demanded he give them €15,000 in cash and his own vehicle as compensation.

The suspects were put before a court in Torrevieja, which remanded them both in custody.