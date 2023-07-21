Ancient nymph reveals Roman secrets

A sculpture of a water nymph is the latest and most significant discovery made by the excavations at La Alcudia in Elche in June.

Carved from marble and dating from the second century AD, it is the second sculpture to have been found at the site as part of three research projects launched by Alicante university in 2017, revealed professor of ancient history Jaime Molina.

Nymphs are feminine spirits or minor deities associated with nature, the archaeologist explained.

